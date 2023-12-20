Reactions As Pete Edochie Is Conferred New Chieftaincy Title

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has hit the headlines as he was conferred a well respected chieftaincy title.

The well-known actor shared the wonderful news with his followers on his official Instagram page.

In his post, Pete Edochie revealed that the title, which is from his maternal homestead, arrived at the most unexpected moment in his life.

During his announcement, Pete Edochie took the time to instruct his fans on how to address him and pronounce his new chieftaincy title.

He wrote: “New Chieftaincy Title: IBOBO Umuleri…. Pronunciation: Umueri….. Umueri being my maternal home.”

Netizens took time out to drag the actor’s son Yul Edochie in the comment section as they celebrated Pete Edochie.

See reactions below:

yusufakeem2023 penned: “Congratulations sir wish Mr coconut head can follow all ur good steps, I pray God deliver him from Judy’s charm.”

jnrpope wrote: “THE REAL ODOGWU”

luchydear said: “See resemblance! That of a Lion!! You’re truly the Lion of Africa.. EBUBEDIKE!!!❤️❤️”

hypemanguru wrote: “Make yul go find another daddy becos this one don belong to us. Na our daddy be dis @yuledochie abeg go find ur own o”

SEE POST: