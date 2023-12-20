“Life Has Been Meaningless Since I Lost My Mum” – Wizkid Spills

Wizkid, a legendary artist, has talked about how losing his mother to death made life meaningless to him.

Recall that on August 18, 2023, the Afrobeats singer’s mother passed away.

The singer had not been much of himself since losing his mother.

During her burial, Wizkid had been seen as deeply emotional to the point of tears as she was committed to Mother Earth.

He recently took to his social media to admit that life has become meaningless since losing her.

Wizkid however added that he will move on regardless of how he feels, and sometimes it is good to let everything go.

He said, “Made idk days after I lost my mum. Life’s been meaningless! But we dey. Sometimes you got to let everything go… Work with God.”

See his post below …