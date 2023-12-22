Burna Boy Splashes $700k On Brand New Ferrari 812 GTS

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has reportedly acquired a brand new Ferrari 812 GTS worth $700k.

A social media user, @Big7Record, posted an image of the multimillion naira car with the caption “OGG new Ferrari.”

‘Odogwu,’ often used as a nickname for the Nigerian singer Burna Boy (ODG), was revealed by an unidentified aide of the singer in Lagos, Nigeria, during the welcome of American artist Roddy Rich, a rapper.

Roddy Rich, who has been seen at various events alongside Burna Boy, was invited to Lagos by the Nigerian singer. He has hinted at the possibility of purchasing a mansion in Lagos due to his affection for the city.

WATCH VIDEO: