Why Some Men Are Threatened By Successful Women – Ini Edo Spills

Nollywood actress, Ini Obong Edo, has discussed the reasons behind the perception that women who are “overly successful” pose a challenge to men’s authority as the head of the home.

Men frequently prefer women who are submissive and easily “controlled,” according to Ini Edo, during a conversation on the most recent episode of Toke Makinwa’s podcast.

Personally, the actress stated her preference for being a “queen” and emphasized her reluctance to dominate a man.

Ini highlighted the challenge of finding men who comprehend that successful women do not pose a threat to their position as the head of the household.

In her words: “Some men are threatened by women’s strength. Because we can come off as if we are doing too much. First of all, you’re a woman, you’re beautiful, you’re here and there…

“Naturally, men want to see you [women] not so overly successful just so that they can pull you around, you can be the woman, cook and clean and do all the basic things that they’ve grown up to know is expected of women.

“So when you get too strong, it’s almost like you’re competing with their ego. But the truth is, like I always say, I like to be the queen. I’m not a woman who is looking to subdue any man or ride over any man.

“No matter how successful I get, I don’t think I would like to have a man that I am lording over. Then what is the beauty of it? I mean, the beauty of it is me walking beside my man and he giving me instructions and protecting me.”