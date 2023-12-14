FEC Takes Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education Off IPPIS

Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have been pulled out from the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS).

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, led this out to State House Correspondents on Wednesday.

Mamman said that the decision was taken by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu and held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also added that the heads of these institutions got relief to embark on recruitment exercises without recourse to the Head of Service of the Federation.

Mamman said: “Simply, the president and the council is just concerned about efficiency of management of the universities and so it has nothing to do with integrity or options of platforms.

“The president cannot understand why Vice Chancellors should be leaving their duty post and run to Abuja to get staff enlisted on IPPIS when they get recruited.

“The basic concern is that universities are governed by laws. And those laws give them autonomy in certain respects and most respects and the IPPIS has sort of eroded that autonomy granted universities in accordance with their act.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, said that the exemption of Universities and other tertiary institutions from the IPPIS platform is a big relief.

He said: “Today, the universities and other tertiary institutions have gotten a very big relief from the integrated personnel payroll and information system.

“You will recall that the university authorities and the others have been clamoring for the exemption of the universities and other tertiary institutions from this system.

“Today, council has graciously approved that. What that means is that going forward, the universities like the Honorable Minister of Education has said and other tertiary institutions, the polytechnics and colleges of education will be taken off the IPPIS.