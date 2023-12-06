Football Meets Innovation As Tecno’s AFCON Sponsorship Announced In Style

Lagos, Nigeria—December 5, 2023—TECNO, global leader in Technology, proudly announced its sponsorship of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in a high-profile media event in Lagos on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The event, which was held at the Twinwaters Lagos in Lekki, transcended the norms of a typical corporate gathering, attracting key media figures, esteemed partners, stakeholders, Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba, and notable figures from the Nigerian Football community.

During the official announcement in Singapore, TECNO’s General Manager Mr Jack Guo highlighted the significance of this collaboration, saying, “This partnership with CAF for AFCON is a historic step for TECNO, demonstrating our deep-rooted commitment to Africa. We are excited to be part of one of the continent’s most prestigious sporting events, showcasing African football’s appeal and bringing together a global audience. This partnership is a stride towards creating memorable experiences for football enthusiasts and TECNO fans worldwide.”

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, during the official announcement, equally expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “The collaboration between CAF and TECNO Mobile is a significant milestone, bringing together Asia and Africa—continents with the largest and youngest populations. This partnership is part of ongoing discussions with several global companies eager to support CAF’s exciting competitions, including the popular AFCON.”

In Lagos, the discussion focused on TECNO’s strategic decision to sponsor AFCON, reflecting the company’s overarching goals. Thompson Ani, TECNO Nigeria BTL Manager, emphasised the importance of this partnership: “Our involvement with CAF for AFCON epitomises TECNO’s ‘Stop At Nothing’ philosophy, aiming to uplift African football, particularly in Nigeria, and foster a connection with the continent’s passions and aspirations.”

Former Super Eagles player Victor Ikpeba, present at the event in Lagos, shared insights into the intersection of Technology and football, stating, “Technology plays a pivotal role in modern football. Innovations from brands like TECNO are vital for the game’s evolution, especially in improving fan engagement. TECNO’s commitment to innovation can significantly influence the growth of football in Nigeria and across Africa.”

The announcement of TECNO’s partnership with CAF for AFCON marks a significant commitment to sports, entertainment, and fostering national and continental connections. This partnership reflects a future where Technology enhances lives in simple, meaningful ways, particularly through the lens of sports and community engagement.

For further updates, connect with TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).