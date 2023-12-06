70% Of Nigerian Students Are Criminals — EFCC Boss

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has raised concern over the growing prevalence of Nigerian youth involvement in cybercrime.

According to him, it is alarming that seven out of ten students in Nigeria are now engaging in cybercrime.

Speaking during a courtesy visit from Daar Communication PLC, Olukoyede called upon the media to play a crucial role in enlightening the youth about the detrimental consequences of such activities.

“We are looking towards Daar Communications to enlighten our youths on the evils of cyber crimes. It is worrisome that seven out of ten students today are involved in cyber crimes,” Olukoyede said.

“These are the youths we are preparing to be leaders of tomorrow. The media should not relent in enlightening them on the evils of such criminal practices,” he added.

While describing the practice as a menace and cankerworm in the society, Olukoyede called for a wider media enlightenment of the youth across the country on the effects of indulgence in internet fraud.