No One Is Exempted From Our Investigations, Ex-Governors Inclusive – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says every former Governor and any individual with corruption cases will face the agency’s investigation.

The Commission’s Zonal Commander, Aliyu Yunusa said this at the opening of a one-day EFCC Civil Society Organisations engagement organised in Sokoto on Thursday.

Yunusa said no one is an exception to investigation as the anti-graft agency met with Civil Society Organisations from Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states to collaborate in furtherance of the preventive mandate of the Commission.

The EFCC, he explained, will do everything within the law to sustain its tempo of rigorously pursuing economic and financial crime-related cases no matter who is involved.

According to Yunusa, the EFCC is prepared to free Nigeria from the shackles of the ‘demon’ called corruption.

“Our core mandate remains and we are determined and resolute to achieve results with the active collaboration of Nigerians particularly the CSOs who are equally drivers of our mandate to success.

“We rely on the Nigeria public and organised bodies to nip in the bud, corruption and other economic crimes for a sound Nigeria,” he said.

The Commander also seized the opportunity to clear the perception of the majority of Nigerians that the EFCC does not investigate former governors.

“No past governor or anyone is exempted from our investigation where a petition is received,” he clarified.