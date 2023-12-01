Edo 2024: My Deputy Has Right To Contest Guber Poll — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says his Deputy, Philip Shaibu has the right to contest the State gubernatorial election, come 2024.

In what may seem as shying away from endorsing Shaibu for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket, he mentioned that his vote alone can’t decide the embattled deputy’s fate.

After a Thursday closed-door meeting with Bala Mohammed, the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Obaseki told journalists that, “I am only one of the millions of party members in Edo State. I don’t think my vote alone can determine whether he becomes the party’s flag bearer.”

“The relationship as you know is cordial. He wants to run for the office I currently occupy, he is free to and I think as a Nigerian, he has a constitutional right nobody can’t and should stop him.

“The party would decide and also only the members of the party would decide who would be the flag bearer of our party in the forthcoming gubernatorial in Edo State,” he stated.

Obaseki explained that he was in Bauchi and accompanied by the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel to congratulate their Chairman, over his victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja that validated his election.