Kanu’s Release’ll Diminish Peter Obi, Simon Ekpa’s Popularity In South-East – Ohanaeze

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo says securing release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will reduce the popularity of self-acclaimed Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Ohanaeze, Kanu’s release will consign Ekpa’s activities in the South-East to the “annals of history.”

Factional Secretary-General of the Organisation, Isiguzoro Okechukwu, in a Thursday statement, said the release of Kanu would have significant implications for the political landscape in the Southeast.

“It has come to our attention that certain mischievous Igbo political elites and deviant opportunists are attempting to take undue credit for Nnamdi Kanu’s potential release.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges President Tinubu not to entertain any visits or demands from these individuals, as the credit for Kanu’s release should solely be attributed to him.

“We emphasise that the effects of Nnamdi Kanu’s release will gradually diminish the rising popularity of both Peter Obi and Simon Ekpa in the Southeast.

“Additionally, from a security perspective, Ekpa’s disruptive activities and terrorist tendencies in the Southeast will be consigned to the annals of history,” the statement read.

The Organisation further urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain resolute in his decision-making process regarding Kanu’s release.

“We assure him that the Igbo nation stands behind him, and we trust that he will handle this matter with utmost care and consideration,” he added.