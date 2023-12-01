Labour Party Condemns Nigerian Law School’s Ban On Baba-Ahmed’s Baze University Law Faculty

The Labour Party (LP) has described the ban on Baze University Faculty of Law as an attempt to impugn the integrity of its 2023 vice presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Information Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian Law School banned Baze University in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, from admitting students into its Faculty of Law for allegedly consistently violating its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

According to LP, its VP candidate is currently going through a visual campaign of calumny and vendetta.

The Party recalled that an attempt has been made to get Baba Ahmed arrested over a statement he made on Arise Television personally, which did not work and now there is a move to impugn him on the issue of integrity in reference to Baze University.

“We need to clear the air accordingly and raise fundamental issues as follows,” the Party said, adding that “Datti Baba Ahmed is the proprietor of Baze University.”

In a statement signed by Yunusa Tanko, its National Publicity Secretary, LP maintained that the university is an entity of its own, saying, “We took up this matter because of its political implication.”

LP explained that Baze University was established and received its provisional licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC) on March 7, 2011, and since then has remained an enviable citadel of learning.

“It is important to note that the ban imposed on the Law Faculty of the University does not in any way affect the present admitted undergraduates who will graduate accordingly.

“While we encourage the Council of Legal Education (CLE) to do its job, we do strongly advise that it should not be used for any political vendetta,” the Party stated.