‘Femi Adesina Did A Good Job Defending Buhari, Don’t Blame Him’ – Osoba To Nigerians

Segun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, has urged Nigerians not to blame ex-aide Femi Adesina for defending his principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ex-Governor made the plea at the launch of a book, ‘A peep into the past’, a memoir and collection of landmark articles and reports by a former Editor of Nigerian Tribune, Sir Folu Olamiti.

The event, which took place at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, in Ibadan on Thursday was attended by a number of veterans as well as practicing journalists.

Adesina, also a Nigerian journalist, was present at the event.

READ ALSO: For Eight Years I Was Deliberately Misquoted – Femi Adesina

He served as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari between 2015 and 2023.

However, speaking at the event, Osoba noted that Adesina should not be blamed for all he did to defend Buhari.

He noted that as a spokesman, Adesina’s role is to defend his principal whether he has done good or bad.

“Don’t blame Femi Adesina for defending Buhari’s work. His job is to defend him whether you like Buhari or not. His job is to defend him and he made a good job of it,” the doyen of journalism in Nigeria said.