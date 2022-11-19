Rotimi Amaechi Graduates From Baze University With Law Degree

Chief Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transport and former governor of Rivers State, on Saturday, graduated from Baze University, Abuja, with a Bachelor of Law, LL.B Degree.

Rotimi Amaechi took to his verified Twitter page today to share pictures of his convocation, with the caption: “Convocation, certified graduate of Law.”

He was among the 504 students who graduated from the school in various fields of study. The students, having not only successfully passed their examinations but were also found worthy in learning and character by the authorities of the school.

They were awarded their various certificates at the 9th Convocation Ceremony of the school.