2023: Nigeria Needs Credible Leaders To Survive — Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC), has stated that Nigeria needs credible leaders to survive.

He pointed to genuine, radical leadership as the answer to the problems facing the nation.

Sowore spoke with journalists shortly after participating in a Friday presidential town hall event organised by Kadaira Ahmed.

He demanded that the nation’s political course be changed as soon as possible.

The activist expressed concern that the level of instability destroying the nation would affect how well the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts the elections in 2023.

The publisher of the Sahara Reporters advised Nigerians against picking the wrong leaders in the coming election.

He said: “We need to change the course in the country. We can’t continue to keep travelling on the same road leading nowhere. A new direction must be taken. For us to move the country to greatness and bring it out of the doldrums, we must get rid of the lackluster, lackadaisical, and disorganized way of governance that has brought Nigeria to its present situation.

“A country confronted by radical challenges— poverty, unemployment, corruption and lack of social services— deserves radical solution through radical leadership. We need radical, no-nonsense but democratic leadership that will transform the country and save it all the years the locusts have eaten it.

“INEC’s preparation for the election is flawed in a number of ways. And one of it, in my own view, is that the commission is already programmed to fail given the number of partisan people at its management level.

“The second aspect of it is that INEC has no control over Nigeria’s huge portion of the land mass because of insecurity. The commission can’t tell you categorically about how it plans to hold elections in South-East part of the country and some places in the north such as Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Benue, and parts of Plateau. These are serious problems confronting INEC in addition to infrastructural issues and administrative structure.

“We see how it goes. We’re pushing to ensure that credible elections happen and Nigerians are made to do what they need to in order to ensure credible leaders are elected next year. Nigerians have a mission to fulfill. They should not be too excited to vote for wrong people next year so that they don’t end up blaming themselves.”