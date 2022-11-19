Okowa’s Misgovernance Motivated Me To Run For Governor – Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, and Delta APC Gubernatorial Candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said misgovernance by the Ifeanyi Okowa – led Peoples Democratic Party, government triggered his desire to run for governorship and provide a better leadership.

Omo-Agege declared this on Friday, at the Saint Jude Catholic Church, Effurun, near Warri, where he dedicated his governorship campaign to God and sought divine protection for victory in the polls, that he decided to begin his campaign with prayers in line with Jesus’ teaching of starting and ending any project with prayer.

Director, Communications and Media Strategy of Delta APC Campaign Council, Ima Niboro, in a statement, stated: “Senator Omo-Agege asserted that his motivation to contest the governorship election was the level of misgovernance of Delta state by the Gov Ifeanyi Okowa led PDP administration.“

“He said he is aware that the race was not going to be easy, but is certain that with God, all things are possible.”

Senator Omo-Agege disclosed that he picked Rt. Hon Friday Osanebi as his running mate not only for his political credentials and experience, but also to bridge the gap with the younger generation that would bond better with him.

“He thanked God for uniting the APC as one solid bloc for the oncoming elections at various levels, and said the party is poised to win and make Delta state move forward again,” the statement added.