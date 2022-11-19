Peter Obi Apologises To Rivers LP Governorship Candidate

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has expressed regret to Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State.

Obi expressed regret for failing to visit Itubo on his most recent trip to Rivers State in a message that was personally signed on Saturday morning via his Twitter page.

The presidential candidate claimed that during his visit to the state on Thursday to commission a flyover project carried out by Governor Nyesom Wike, he was unaware that Mrs. Itubo was ill and was not notified of her condition.

He wished her a speedy recovery and assured her of his highest regard.

In his words, “My sincere apologies to Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party candidate in Rivers State for an inadvertent oversight. When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness.

“On arrival in PH, I was welcomed by the Labour Party Presidential State Coordinator in Rivers State and other Party stakeholders. We had a useful meeting and I explained to them the purpose of my visit, which was to respectfully honour an invitation by the Rivers State Government and that I will return for our party’s rally and other LP engagements soon.

“No one mentioned that our candidate was sick, otherwise I would have visited her before or after the event. I had committed to passing through the campaign office no matter how late,and that I did at about 6.30pm.

“My dear sister, I sincerely wish you a very quick recovery and reassure you of our good working relationship. May God Almighty bless you always. -PO”