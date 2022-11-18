2023 Presidency: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Are Cancers To PDP – Fayose

Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, according to a former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose, are electoral cancers for the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Stating this during Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Thursday night, Fayose described Obi as a danger to look out for in the coming 2023 elections.

The former governor claimed that even though he didn’t think Obi could get the minimum 25% of votes, he didn’t think his party could win either the South-West or the South-East.

“I am a PDP member; I’m a leader in this party, but I’ve always said to you; you can’t survive storm if you hide the truth. Obi is a danger to watch out for. I don’t believe Obi will make 25% in two-thirds in 24 states. I don’t believe Obi will make 25%. I am not against Obi, I love him and he’s a very vibrant leader.

But let me now say, Obi is more of a chronic cancer to the PDP. There’s no denying. Let me give you my analysis. In the South-West here, people might not like to hear that, they might say Fayose is this; I don’t see how the PDP will win in the South-West. Anybody deceiving us can continue to deceive us. I don’t see how the PDP will win in the South-East. The South-South will be a combination of all interests.”

Since neither the PDP nor the APC had ever chosen a candidate from the North-West, Fayose continued, the votes would be split in the North.

He also added that the presence of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, would make winning the North-East challenging.

“Let me now come back to the key states of the North. Without deceiving ourselves, there’s so much work to be done in the North-Central. Both the PDP and the APC have picked no candidate either as president or vice president in the North-West, which is Kaduna and so forth, leaving the North-East.

The NE is where you have the candidate of the APC, and Yobe and Borno, and so on. We give Adamawa State to our party. But don’t forget there’s another Kwankwaso who is a semi cancer, that can equally upstage figures in the North. Even if they want to support us in the North, it’s not that the PDP will be running with the votes there.”