Ohanaeze Throws Weight Behind Peter Obi For 2023 Presidency

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbio Worldwide has declared its support for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Ohanaeze Council of Elders Chairman Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu stated that the group thinks backing Obi is the appropriate thing to do.

Iwuanyanwu stated that a coalition made up of leaders from the south-east, south-south, and middle belt will support Obi in the general election of 2023 during his remarks on Thursday at the conclusion of the council’s finance and development committee meeting.

“Many of them still believe that it is still the turn of the Igbo, and in their wisdom, they said the presidency should be brought to the south-east,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“They have taken a common position to support Peter Obi, and of course, we the Igbo in Ohanaeze feel very happy.

Also Read: Peter Obi Takes Swipe At Tinubu, Says No One Knows His Classmates

“The truth is that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a part of the agreement by the southern and middle belt forum to endorse the candidacy of Peter Obi.”

According to him, the desire for equity and justice in 2023 is the driving force behind the decision to support the LP presidential candidate.

Iwuanyanwu continued by saying that the organisation is closely observing the campaigns leading up to the 2023 presidential election and keeping an eye out for any problems.