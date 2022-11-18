Buhari Sacks NYSC DG After 6 Months In Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal of Brigadier-General Mohammed Fadah as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Chief Sunday Dare, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, confirmed the sack of the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, in the early hours of Friday.

Though reasons for his removal is still sketchy, sources at both the scheme and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, hinged it on gross incompetence.

According to Daily Sun, a source at NYSC described the sack as the best thing to happen to NYSC, lamenting that his headship of the scheme holds the worst recorded ever.

“How will you justify a situation where a whole DG will sit down on the bare floor inside the elevator with his uniform. He would move around the office complex on slippers. The most painful of all was what has become a habit of sleeping inside the Mosque with his uniform.

“He reduced the scheme to mockery stuff and helplessly watched it to continue go down on free fall. It was an confirmation the position is apparently bigger than him. He is not just competent enough to head the scheme,” our source revealed.

Meanwhile, following his reported removal, Fadah is said to have been asked to hand over to the most senior official within the NYSC.

The senior official who takes over from Fadah is expected to act as DG of the corps pending the announcement of a new appointment.