EFCC To Appeal Babachir Lawal’s Acquittal On N544m Fraud Charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it would appeal the ruling which acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and five others on fraud charges at the Appeal Court.

Lawal, his younger brother Hamidu David Lawal, Apeh John Monday, Sulaiman Abubakar, and two businesses—Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited—were all charged by the EFCC on ten counts with alleged money laundering, official corruption, and criminal conspiracy involving N544 million.

But on Friday, Federal Capital Territory High Court Justice Charles Agbaza cleared the former SGF of all charges and dismissed the case against him.

In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren on Friday, the Commission said it would study the ruling and approach the appellate court to reverse it.

The statement read: “Ruling on the no-case submission made by the defendants today, Justice Agbaza held that the commission which presented 11 witnesses in the course of the trial, failed to establish the ingredients of the alleged offence.

Also Read: Court Discharges, Acquits Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal Over Fraud Case

“He held that the commission did not establish that Babachir Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North East (PINE) that awarded the contract or a member of the ministerial tenders board that vetted and gave approval to the disputed contract.

“But dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC has given indication that it will obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court.”