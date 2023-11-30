‘Demolitions Shouldn’t Be Done When Citizens Are Faced With Financial Stress, Hardship’ — Obi Tells State Governors

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has faulted the demolition of buildings by some State Governments.

Recently, Lagos and Kano States embarked on demolition of buildings whose developers allegedly contravened environmental laws and building plans.

In Lagos, the State Government and the Federal Housing Authority demolished some buildings in Lekki, Ikota, Ajao Estate, FESTAC, Abule Ado and other parts of the state.

The demolished buildings were said to have obstructed water drainage channels and contravened building plans.

Information Nigeria had reported that the Lagos government debunked allegations that the demolition exercise in the state is targeted at a particular ethnic group.

Addressing the situation, Obi, in a Thursday statement, said the demolition exercise is “heaping” more hardship on “hapless citizens who are already battling with multi-dimensional poverty.”

According to the former Anambra State Governor, now is not the time to embark on a demolition spree given the prevailing economic hardship across the country.

“Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources.

“The poor in our midst who are putting their meagre resources are going through very severe financial stress that should not be multiplied further.

“In some cases, the properties being demolished are the lifetime savings and retirement abodes of the aged and incapacitated.

“My appeal therefore is for the respective governments involved in this act to consider the hardship in the country and try to put a human face to their actions.

“While we should enforce sensible regulations, all actions of the government must show compassion,” Obi stated.