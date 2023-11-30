Speculations As Oladips Shares Proof Of Health Status

Rapper and hip-hop artist Oladips has responded to the unfavourable presumptions and charges related to the untrue rumours of his passing and its declaration.

Oladips recently posted a series of lengthy comments on his profile, criticizing Qdot, Destiny Boy, and Twitter influencers Mbahdey4you, Daniel Regha, and Kursedman over accusations of faking his death.

He berated everyone who was mentioned in his posts for implying that he staged his own demise in order to promote “Superhero Omo Adugbo,” his new album.

He expressed frustration that people created a false narrative about him while he was actually fighting for his life.

In a recent development, Oladips shared a video of himself receiving medical attention, aiming to demonstrate that he was on the brink of death when his management announced his passing.

This comes after he shared a video featuring his mother praying for him amidst the unending backlash trailing him.

How netizens reacted to a video of Oladips in hospital

dontimmykash010 opined: “Who notice that women dey laugh?

tomi_chapo_blingz penned: “We’re Victorious❤️ Alhamdulillah x1000000. Perfect Recovery My Idolo.”

onlyzest said: “Quick Recovery Champ.”

_damon_146 noted: “Dae play. Man is still pretending. Get your sh&t together.”

mikelaw__ wrote: “Ogbeni na only you get problem??”

billyque_b said: “Get well soon.”

swag_omoluabi reacted: “Get well soon bruh.”

iamdamzey wrote: “Te Ba Mo Artist To Wa Confused Tio Mo Nkan To Ma Ko! E Bami Play Album Mi Fun Ko la Eti Le Ko Ma Gbo! I Just Wanna Touch Enough Life Through My Music! Emi Ode Kii Shey Egbe Awon Rappers Kon Mo Eni Toh Ma Wusi.”

sainthaywhy stated: “Get fit soon champ.”

Watch Video,

