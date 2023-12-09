Man Utd Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Defeat Against Bournemouth

Manchester United were booed off after they suffered a humiliating 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Three days after victory against Chelsea breathed new life into a campaign teetering on the brink of crisis, Erik ten Hag’s side were stunned by a Bournemouth side who recorded their first win at Old Trafford.

It was gathered the Cherries led through Dominic Solanke’s early goal.

Andoni Iraola’s men were fully deserving of their lead, and headers from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi in the space of five second-half minutes completed what must go down as one of the most famous triumphs in Bournemouth’s history.

Barely three days before United’s Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich. which they must win to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

Eric Ten Hang side have now suffered seven defeats in 16 league games. In all competitions they have lost as many matches – 11 – as they have won. They have been beaten 3-0 three times at home.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a goal from Harvey Elliott and Mohammed Salah’s 200th EPL goal helped Liverpool to reached the top of the table by beating defiant Crystal Palace 1-2.

Arsenal’s chance to get a comfortable table leader was ruined by Aston Villa as John McGinn only goal secured top four slot for Unai Emery.