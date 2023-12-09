Kogi: Arrest Anybody Protesting In My Name — SDP’s Ajaka To Security Agencies

The November 11 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Muritala Ajaka, has distanced himself from a purported planned protest by individuals claiming to be his supporters in Lokoja and Abuja.

Ajaka, in a video released on Friday night, alleged that those planning the protest in Lokoja and Abuja were agents of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The embattled candidate who is contesting the outcome of the State governorship election in court, urged security agencies to arrest anyone as they are working to create confusion.

“I have just been informed of a planned protest by some people claiming to be members of Social Democratic Party, SDP, or acting on my instruction. I did not authorise any protest in Lokoja or Abuja on Saturday.

“Anybody protesting in my name should be arrested. They are all agents of Governor Yahaya Bello trying to cause confusion in the state and possibly in Abuja.

“So please, the security agencies should take note and get these people arrested. Anybody seen with SDP vest on Saturday, protesting, they should arrest them. They are agents of Yahaya Bello,” Ajaka said.