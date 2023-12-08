“We’ve Been Served Breakfast, Kogi Election Taught Us Lessons” – Dino Melaye

The Kogi State governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, has revealed that the recent off-cycle election demonstrated the impossibility of a single senatorial district dominating the governorship race.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, winner of the governorship election in the state.

However, at a dinner in Abuja on Thursday, Melaye highlighted that his campaign was free from violence.

READ MORE: Kogi Guber: “I Have Lost Complete Confidence In Judiciary” – Dino Melaye

Melaye said: “Everybody has been served breakfast, I want to believe that by the grace of God, we have learnt our lesson from this election.

“So, all we need to do is not to get disillusioned, It is not to get disenchanted, It is not to get discouraged. It is for us to hold ourselves together as a political family and say, that what we lost on the streets, we will regain at the roundabout.

“And this election also taught a lot of lessons three lessons. One of the lessons is that the East now know more than ever before, that they cannot become governor alone. You will have to collaborate with another zone to become governor. And I want to believe that it is not over yet, it is not.

“The second lesson is also for those of us from the West. That next time we should listen to words of wisdom from our elders and not from commercialized characters, not from those who because of their individual and selfish interests created problems for us.”

“So, I pray that as we are all here, we should keep that at the back of our mind. Keep it watered, let it be fresh. So we won’t struggle in the next election.”