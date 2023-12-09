“I Changed My Religion Because I Love My Husband” — Mercy Aigbe Reveals (Video)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has expressed her profound love for her husband in a statement, citing the emotion as the reason behind her conversion from Christianity to Islam.

In an exclusive chat with TVC news correspondents, the popular actress was asked about her love life. Without hesitation, she said, “I love my husband,” blushing as she spoke.

Expanding on her feelings, she expressed, “I love my husband so much. I don’t think any woman would have gone through what I went through if it was not for love because I really didn’t have to. I mean, I’m comfortable, I have glory, I have kids, so it’s love that did that for me.”

Addressing her religious shift from Christianity to Islam, she explained, “It’s because of love that I did what I did, I remarried. I’m a lover girl, very emotional. I love love.”

When asked specifically why she changed her religion, she responded, “I just decided on my own. I’m a 45-year-old woman, responsible for my actions and decisions.”

Further elaborating, she said, “When it comes to religion, I’m very liberal. I love my husband very much; he’s very religious. He prays, and he’s someone I admire greatly, so I just felt that.”

“After COVID, I was struggling with church, so I decided to follow my husband, which strengthened our bond. I am excited to learn his religion, how to pray, and everything.”

Her statement garnered attention from many people, who flooded the comment section to share their views on her decision.

See some reactions below:

@IroegbuteVC: “But most times I don’t think people can coexist with different religions.”

@OLUWASHaRP001: “You loved the money not the man (husband).”

@UltraTV90: “My mama self love my Papa , she still no change religion. na you know wetin u dey find dey cross border.”

@Dontgetsmokedd: “Ment. You love your husband you wey go soon leave you but you no love GOD wey create you?”

@sdhminister: “Well, she first had to be a friend, then lover and wife for this choice to be made.”

