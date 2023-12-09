“I Don’t Want My Husband’s Money To Waste” – Simi Shows Off Her Expensive Grills, Reveals Her New Year Resolution

Nigerian singer, Simi, has finally revealed her grill to her millions of thrilled fans, as she had previously said she didn’t want to display the pictures because most of her close friends and family thought it didn’t suit her.

But according to her now, she is now flaunting it because she doesn’t want her husband’s money to waste.

Following her gushing remarks about her new look, which she feels makes her look goofy, Simi revealed her New Year’s resolution is to change her friends.

She wrote;

“I never posted this because 80% of those in my circle said that grill does not fit me (my new year resolution is to change my friends), but I love how goofy I look 😅 and I don’t want my husband’s money to waste.

I advise you to comment carefully. Actions have consequences”.

SEE POST: