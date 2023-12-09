Kaduna: “No More Accidental Bombing, We’ll Take Care Of Those Injured” – Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has promised that incidents of accidental bombing will not repeat itself.

This is coming after a series of mishaps, including the recent drone strike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, which resulted in over 100 civilian deaths.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that over the past seven years, more than 12 such incidents have occurred, claiming over 400 lives.

However, during the 4th Edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship in Abuja, on Saturday, Musa expressed regret over the Kaduna incident and mourned the loss of lives.

READ MORE: Governor Sani Orders Probe Of Kaduna Bomb Incident

He emphasized the military’s commitment to implementing measures to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

Musa said: “We pray for the repose of those that have died and those that are injured.

“We will make sure that they are provided for and the Federal Government and everyone is putting hands on deck to ensure that we take care of the community, take care of those that have been injured and also ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

“I want to thank all the Nigerians for understanding with members of the armed forces and other security agencies.

“It was not deliberate. It was something that should not have been. We are going to move forward and we are using this competition to appreciate Nigerians for all their support and love for members of the armed forces and to assure them that we will continue to work very hard.

“We want to restore peace and tranquility in Nigeria and God willing, all of us together will achieve that.”