Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Freezes LG Accounts, Bars Chairmen From Opening New Ones

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, acting Governor of Ondo State, has frozen the accounts of Local Government (LG) administrations across the State.

His directive is coming few weeks after the Caretaker Chairmen for 18 Local Government Areas and the 33 Local council Development Areas were appointed by State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that prior to becoming the acting governor, the relationship between Aiyedatiwa and his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who has been sick for a long while, had become strained and fraught.

Aiyedatiwa’s directive was contained in a memo issued on Saturday.

The memo, also stated that the the Council Chairmen were banned from opening new accounts.

“Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, has directed that all spending and expenditure from local government accounts should be suspended, with no signing of checks, no change of signatories, and no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided,” the memo read.

According to one of the local council chairmen, who confirmed the development, Aiyedatiwa’s directive has spurred speculations and unrest among the affected officials, who are now left in a state of uncertainty regarding their future.

The LG Chairman, who anonymously spoke in confidence, stated that Aiyedatiwa made the move to assert authority as acting governor.

“Yes, he has blocked the account of the local governments.

“He is doing it to make the caretaker chairmen fall in line ahead of the party primary next year. He believes the local government fund has been diverted,” one of the chairmen alleged.