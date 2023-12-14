“We Ought To Do Better, Distractions Around Akeredolu’s Health Avoidable” — Aiyedatiwa

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, acting Governor of Ondo State, has called for a renewed sense of unity for growth in the State in accordance with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s vision.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Ondo House of Assembly finally declared Aiyedatiwa as the acting Governor of the State, after it received the medical leave notification letter from Akeredolu.

Over the past few weeks, there has been pressure on Akeredolu to resign or hand over power to his deputy amid his continued absence from the state.

However, Aiyedatiwa who spoke during a state broadcast on Thursday said the brouhaha surrounding the State over Akeredolu’s health is avoidable.

Aiyedatiwa said the state must return quickly to the path of development after the “avoidable distractions” caused by the governor’s health challenges.

The acting Governor who urged the people of the State not to relent in their prayers for the ailing Governor said: “At this juncture, permit me to say that only God Almighty has explanations for what happened in the last few months.

“When nature sets in to hinder human performance, it is always a painful thing.

“We must acknowledge that the key to the wellbeing of a man is in the hands of God.

“It is not for us as humans to question God but to pray for His mercies upon our lives.

“It is in this regard that we admit with all sense of responsibility that the intrigues that ensued due to Mr Governor’s health challenges were indeed avoidable distractions.

“We ought to have done better so as to keep giving Ondo state the seamless and solid governance which Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, had established in the state in the last six-and-a-half years,” he said.

“I cannot but specially appreciate the third arm of government, the Judiciary through the honourable Chief Judge, for its courage, commitment and dedication to protecting democracy and the constitution of the nation.

“It is on record that we all sailed through the unnecessary and avoidable weather together. We won together. We are all one large family.

“We are one great people with one focus: to make our state greater than it is today. At a personal level, I am confident that our democracy would be further enriched by the hard lessons learnt from this episode.

“Yesterday is already behind us. This is the time to carry aloft, with love and affection for one another, the laudable vision and mission of the Governor for the State.

“I appeal to every member of the government of Ondo state for your genuine support, cooperation and dedication,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa commended President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) “for providing succour to Ondo state at our critical time of cloud and need.”