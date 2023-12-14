“I Don’t Want A Man That Knows How To Cook Because I Want To Cook For My Man” — Hilda Baci

Well-known Chef, Hilda Baci, has made it clear that she would prefer to cook for her partner rather than have him become a skilled chef.

She explained this in an interview with famous content creator on Tiktok, @madamejoyce.

The chef elucidated that her passion for cooking is her means of expressing her love for others.

Hilda claimed, using her friends as a point of reference, that she loves to cook and send them food, and that she wants to give her man her all.

She asserted that her man can wake her up in the middle of the night and demand for a doughnut or meat pie and she will still get it done.

In her words: “I don’t want a man that knows how to cook, I like cooking so much, my friends will tell you like how Hilda will cook she will show you love, she will send you food, that’s one of the kind of things I like to do”

See reactions to the video

@Nozi disagreed: “Could never be me 😭 I was made the house cook at home and I’m not doing it in my own household”

@Leeya_l reacted: “I’m a chef myself but naaa I need a man who knows how to cook too . But everyone has their preference 😅”

@Clara Saporito said: “Sprinkle Sprinkle ,Every man on earth deserves a Hilda baci 💯”

@signed_mayy asked: “In the middle of the night ke? That’s how they start testing your boundaries”

@papilo cried: “God send dis kin woman come my life😭”

