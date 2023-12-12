Akeredolu To Embark On Medical Leave, Hands Over To Deputy

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, will on Wednesday, December 13, embark on a medical leave to follow-up on his health treatment.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

READ ALSO: Politicians’ 2024 Ambition Ruining Ondo State — Ex-Speaker, Oloyeloogun

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

“This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations,” the statement read.

Recall that on September 7, Akeredolu returned to Nigeria after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

However, since his return, the Governor has been working from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.