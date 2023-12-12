Politicians’ 2024 Ambition Ruining Ondo State — Ex-Speaker, Oloyeloogun

Bamidele Oloyeloogun, the immediate past Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly has posited that individual ambitions prior to the State’s 2024 governorship election is what is fueling the State crisis.

Speaking on what the allegations and agitations has cost the State in a chat with Punch, he said: “They should let peace reign. Let there be representation, everywhere, as supposed to be. We are lagging in all areas. A lot of things are happening in Abuja now that we are not part of because we don’t have representatives there.

“We are all human and nobody is perfect. There is no one who cannot fall sick. Let the deputy governor, pending the time that the governor will come back, let him continue to do his job actively as he is supposed to.

“Now that we are praying for our governor to recover quickly is not the time that some people will be waging war against one another.”

According to him, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress has a lot of work to do in the State along side the elders forum.

“Everybody should leave his or her political ambition, ambition is ruining the state.

“I told someone recently that you do not know if you will be alive tomorrow, you are making different plans ahead of 2024. Only God owns time and season and only God puts someone in a position.

“I want to be this and I want to be that. About a year ago, nothing like this happened. Ondo State needs to come together. The stakeholders need to have a very good meeting. The party chairman should organise those leaders, who are forming different groups. Let the chairman of the party call the elders, and let them come together and discuss.

“As they have gone to Abuja, may God not let us be dishonoured, if the President didn’t interfere in the issue of the state, won’t they settle it?

“We can do the settlement ourselves, many states are having one issue or the other and they settled their things themselves. When was the last time the elders’ forum met in the State? The chairman of the party has a lot to do.

“Ambition is like a man holding a cutlass and chasing two rats, if he is not careful, he will lose everything.

“This time around, our party needs to come together and resolve issues and be one. Bring elders together and be one. Also, we should have the fear of God. If the meeting is monthly, we will get there and pray, things will be better. There’s a need for the chairman to do that, as a matter of urgency, the chairman of the party is the only one who can do that.

“Mr Governor is the one that is doing it before but he’s not around now. The chairman of the party has the authority to call anyone. He should not put sentiment into it. If not, it will end up in failure,” Oloyeloogun stated.