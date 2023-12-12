Outrage As VP Shettima Pledges N25m To Indigent Female Students, Asks Men To Look For Their Own Schol Fees

Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria, provoked outrage after promising to donate N25 million to indigent female students, and thereafter urged men to work hard to pay for their own school fees.

The Nigerian philanthropist and politician was at a school for a convocation lecture, and while addressing the students and graduands, he announced the donation of 25 million naira.

Shettima noted that the money is meant to be used to pay the school fees of indigent female students.

Speaking at the occasion, Shettima said: “The men, I am just like you. You can struggle and pay your school fees.”

This declaration has garnered lots of reactions from Netizens

See reactions below…

Sabigirlfashion wrote: “That statement was tactless and unnecessary. Both genders are deserving of any magnanimity 🙌”

tbellzfashion said: “See ehn,in this life, na man dey do man 😄”

@kelvinblake said: “Man dy suffer , woman nor know”

odoz_hodi said: “Tell me why these men wouldn’t see fraud/illegal means as a way out? The world is rigged against men, females are considered first in any none gender based top jobs, men wouldn’t help men if they ain’t related by blood. The only thing remaining in the job hunt is the despicable jobs that no human should be doing and they’ll be forcing that on graduates and the irony is, no woman wants to be with a struggling man. Tell me why these people won’t do what it takes to eat even if it’s legal/illegal 🤷🏽‍♂️”

See video…