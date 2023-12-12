Rivers Crisis: Wike Only Relevant To Followers Because Of His Ministerial Seat — Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says that ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike would be nothing without his current position as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to him, it is the only thing holding Wike’s political capital.

He opined via X on Monday that “If Wike ceases to be FCT minister, the loyalty from his current team cannot be guaranteed.”

The chieftain further warned APC to be careful not to inherit unnecessary enmity from the people.

His reaction stems from the political crisis in Rivers State, that led to the defection of 27 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers to the APC.

“As it stands now, the only thing holding Wike’s political capital is the seat as the FCT Minister. If he ceases to be FCT minister, the loyalty from his current team cannot be guaranteed.

“Most importantly, Rivers State is a traditional PDP domain. Most of the establishments in Rivers are for the PDP, the traditional rulers are for the PDP and the people at the grassroots have been with the PDP.

“We must be careful not to inherit some unnecessary enmity from the people we truly need for the sake of our future election victories,” he wrote.