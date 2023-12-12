Burna Boy Receives Award For Selling Out 20,000 Capacity Lanxess Arena In Germany

Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, was honoured with a prize in Germany for selling out the 20,000-seat Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

This accolade comes after Burna Boy thrilled the crowd with a sold-out performance of his newest songs.

The performer had previously sold out a show at Berlin, Germany’s Mercedes Benz Arena. He became the first and only musician from Africa to achieve this feat.

In a viral video circulating online, Burna Boy is seen accompanied by a German national, who presented him with the award for selling out the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

This exciting news thrilled his fans, leading them to flood the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

See some reactions below:

@ASarcastical: “Next year. A stadium in Germany.”

@fbgm_8x: “@davidohope you are learning? So you can easily sell out your 3,500 tickets easily next time.”

@Onatriptomas: “Lmaooo no be audio sell out my idolo is him.”

@ahmedcrypto100: “Some people said e no reach 20k.”

@kitz_Decomedian: “ODG you bad gon gon! Kiloshel?!!!”

SEE VIDEO: