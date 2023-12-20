Oshiomhole Presided Over One Of Nigeria’s Worst Primaries, He Needed To Be Removed — Amosun

Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Wednesday, posited that Adams Oshiomhole, Senator representing Edo North, deserved removal as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the time he was ousted.

Note that Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo state, was the National Chairman of the ruling party between 2018 and 2020.

Information Nigeria had reported that during the presentation of “APC and Transition Politics”, a book authored by Salihu Lukman, ex-Vice-Chairman of the APC (North-West), on Tuesday, Oshiomhole said Amosun was one of those who plotted his removal.

“The man in Ogun state, he told me if not for the President, he would have left the party,” the Edo Senator had said.

Oshiomhole added that former President Muhammadu Buhari did not intervene when the APC governors moved to remove him.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Amosun maintained that Oshiomhole presided over “one of the worst primaries in the history of Nigeria’s contemporary politics and ended up shopping for his own enemies, leading to his eventual removal as Chairman” of the APC.

“Nigerians should not be in a hurry to forget the allegations that preceded the conduct of those primaries and his eventual invitation by the Department of State Service, DSS, to clarify certain grave allegations.

“If anyone was in doubt that Senator Oshiomhole posed the biggest and most destructive threat to the existence of the APC at that time, and the party’s best bet was to dispose of a canon folder that he was and unfortunately still is, his utterances and grandstanding yesterday at an occasion to find solutions to our democratic and party challenges, would have cleared such mindset,” Amosun said.

According to him, if Oshiomhole wants to insult Buhari, he should do so boldly.

“His subtle attempt to pass snide remarks at him failed the simple test of loyalty because the former president also moved from his own party to merge with other like-minds to form the APC,” he added.

The former Ogun lawmaker said Oshiomhole is an individual “who suddenly found himself where he never dreamt of, despite his obvious limitations – education and exposure.”