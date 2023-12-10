‘Our Students Learnt Cybercrime From Leaders’ – Peter Obi Laments As Nigeria Ranks 150 Among 180 Countries On Corruption

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has lamented Nigeria’s level of corruption and the impact on its citizens.

Reacting on Sunday via X, Obi decried that corruption is now a threat to the existence of Nigeria and the democracy, peace and progress of the country.

Having observed that Nigeria ranks 150 among 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International, he noted it calls for a sober reflection.

The former Anambra State Governor furthered that it is a wrong thing for Nigeria to have maintained such a bad reputation across the three arms of government for many years.

He therefore called for the deployment of all means to fight corruption in Nigeria and ensure the right things are done at all levels of government and public space.

“As the global community marked International Anti-Corruption Day yesterday, we need to soberly reflect on the effect of corruption in our society and on our country.

“Corruption has become the greatest threat to our national existence, especially our democracy, peace, and progress. It has immeasurably stunted our development as a nation.

“We must therefore deploy all available means to strengthen our fight against corruption, by not only doing the right things at all times in all levels of governance in public space, but by also ensuring that the leaders are right and behave in a manner, befitting of their positions.

“Sadly, Nigeria has maintained a very bad reputation for high levels of corruption across the three arms of government over many years.

READ ALSO: Labour Party Debunks Involvement In Merger Talks

“We were ranked 150 among 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International.

“PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, (PwC), in its report, projected that corruption could cost Nigeria up to 37 percent of GDP by 2030, if not addressed urgently.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in a separate report blamed inequality, injustice, national instability, etc, on corruption in the country.

“This very negative perception of Nigeria reflects the worsening economic situation of the country where foreign investors are leaving the country, and local investors are constantly shutting down, resulting in massive job loss, an increasing poverty rate and a dwindling economy.

“The gross abuse of the rule of law, and disrespect for our constitution are all resultant effects of the endemic corruption that has eaten through the fabric of our society. More sadly, is the fact that we the leaders, are not setting very good precedents for our children, by engaging in all forms of corrupt practices.

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, was recently reported to have lamented the huge percentage of Nigerian youths in cybercrime.

“The question we must all ask is where the children are learning such criminality from, if not from us the parents, especially we the Leaders. I remain committed to a new Nigeria that will be a corruption-free nation or minimally corrupt. It will be a nation that will promote entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work, where peace and integrity will reign,” he wrote.