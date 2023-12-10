Truck Crashes Into Lagos Drainage (Video)

A loaded truck has fell and got stuck in the drainage channel along Fafunwa in the Ipaja area of Lagos State on Sunday.

It was gathered that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) made this known in a post via X, stating that its officers are currently managing the traffic in the area to avoid gridlock.

LASTMA disclosed that the overturned truck and some parts were damaged due to the crash.

The post reads: “A Loaded truck fell and got stuck in a gutter along Fafunwa through Ikola Oju odo connecting Adefemi.

“Transloading is ongoing for easy evacuation. Officers are on the ground managing the traffic to avoid gridlock.”

