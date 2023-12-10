ECOWAS: “Good Governance Will Address Military Interventions In West Africa” – Tinubu

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, President Bola Tinubu, has said that leaders in the region must begin to explore ways to deliver good governance.

The Nigeria leader led this during the 64th ordinary session of the West African bloc at the State House, on Sunday, in Abuja.

According to him, good governance would serve as a catalyst to secure popular support through the socio-economic transformation and development of West Africa.

He added that the delivery of good leadership is equally an avenue to address the concerns of citizens, help in improving their quality of life, and would go a long way in creating a stable environment conducive to the achievement of sustainable development.

Tinubu said: “The delivery of good governance is not just a fundamental commitment; it is also an avenue to address the concerns of our citizens, to improve their quality of life, and create a stable environment conducive to the achievement of sustainable development.

“By providing good governance that tackles the challenges of poverty, inequality and other concerns of the people, we would have succeeded in addressing some of the root causes of military interventions in civilian processes in our region.

“While the imposition of punitive sanctions may pose challenges, it is important to underscore that the struggle to protect the fundamental liberties of our Community’s Citizens must be upheld and respected.

“To this end, I would like to reiterate the imperative of re-engaging with the countries under military rule on the basis of realistic and short transition plans that can deliver democracy and good governance to the innocent populations in those countries.