Plateau Massacre: Peter Obi Visits Victims, Donates N5m

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday paid a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons in Bokkos and Barkin-ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau State, where gunmen attacked on Christmas eve.

Obi, who was accompanied by his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as well as party officials, donated the sum of N5 million to victims of the attack.

Speaking during the visit, Obi decried the level of insecurity in the country, and called on the Federal Government to ensure the protection of the lives of Nigerians.

Obi, who arrived in Bokkos around 4 p.m. was said to have moved straight to the camps of the Internally Displaced Persons in the area.

He was received by the Local Government Chairman, Monday Kassam.

The chairman of Community Peace Observers in the LGA, Kefas Mallai, who confirmed Obi’s visit to the attack victims in Bokkos LGA said, “Peter Obi just visited IDP camps in Bokkos. He arrived at about 4 p.m. today (Saturday), December 30, 2023.”

After observing a minute of silence, he condoled the Internally Displaced Persons in the camps and promised to send funds into the IDP support account as managed by a committee set up by the Bokkos LG Chairman.

“Obi also promised to talk with other partners to send in support into the IDP account as well as pray for the peace of Bokkos that the ugly incident does not occur again,” he said

He also urged the government to address the number of people seeking refuge in the country, adding that it’s unacceptable for one to seek refuge in his own country.

195 people have so far been reported dead from the attack by armed men on the local governments on Christmas eve.

Of the number, 148 were killed in Bokkos Local Government Area, 19 in Mangu Local Government Area, and 27 in Barkin Ladi.

1,290 houses were burnt down in Bokkos council, one house was razed in Mangu LGA.