“Police PROs Have Been Mandated To Attend To Complaints Of Nigerians This Festive Period” – Force PPRO

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has urged Nigerians to register their complaints with the Public Relations Officers of the Police Command in their respective states this festive season.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Adejobi led this out via his X handle, adding that Nigerians should not support or promote impunity.

He said: “Report police unprofessional conducts; let’s kick against oppression and extortion.

“Do not support or promote impunity. Make use of the PPROs numbers and our complaints platforms. They are functional and helpful.

“We urge you to be familiar and keep the numbers for your use. Call your PPROs as they have been mandated to attend to complaints from Nigerians, particularly at this festival period.”