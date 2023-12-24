Gombe Police Ban Unauthorised Use Of Sirens, Fireworks, Others

The Gombe State Police Command on Saturday, issued warning against the sales of knockouts, fireworks, unauthorised use of siren, covered number plates and removal of motorcycle silencers.

It was gathered that the development was part of efforts to step up security in guaranteeing the safety and well-being of citizens during the festive period.

In a press statement signed by the state police public relations officer ASP Mahid Abubakar, disclosed that the measures were the Commissioner of Police Hayatu Usman’s proactive approach to prevent criminal activities and maintain relative peace for a hitch-free celebration across the state.

The statement partly reads: “In his address during the monthly conference, on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Usman, reiterated the continued ban on the sales and use of fireworks, knockout, siren and covering of number plates. Public compliance with these measures remains crucial for the overall safety of law-abiding citizens and visitors alike.

“The CP has charged various police officials, including Heads of Departments, Area Commanders, tactical commanders, Mopol commanders, and Divisional Police Officers, to ensure early deployment of their personnel to strategic locations comprising worship centres, and other public places.

“The CP directs the officer in charge of the Motor Traffic Division MTD to also ensure early postings of traffic officers across measure roads and busy roads for smooth traffic flow and apprehension of traffic offenders for accident-free celebration. The enforcement of the CP’s directives is paramount.”

“However, the Commissioner of Police also assures members of the public of the command’s level of preparedness and commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during the festive period.”

“In conclusion, the Command is taking proactive measures to enhance security ahead of the Yuletide celebration. Citizens can trust the command’s readiness to provide adequate and timely deployment of security personnel, guaranteeing a safe and peaceful festive period.”