“I’m A Ritualist, It’s Biblical” – Nigerian Pastor Tells Congregation

A senior Pastor of the Transformation World Ministries, Francisca Emmanuel, has revealed that it is biblical to be a ritualist rather than just kneeling and praying.

According to Punch, the pastor stated this in one of her recent sermons that surfaced on social media, on Saturday.

The cleric who reportedly claimed she is a ritualist, noted that one needs more than prayer to conquer all the principalities and power of the darkness that are working against one destiny.

She said: I’m a ritualist I don’t know how you want to think about it because if you try me, I would put an RIP for you rather than putting it for me.”

“As a Christian you need to be a ritualist so that when your enemy do any bad to you, it will bounce back to them. When they throw something at you, it goes back to them.

“There are battles you need rituals to defeat. It doesn’t just require kneeling, sitting and speaking. Whatever you do is what your enemy do in opposite. You need rituals to defeat your enemy and get rest.”

“Let nobody deceive you. Rituals is biblical. Being a ritualist is biblical.”