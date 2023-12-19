An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Monday, sentenced six persons to two years imprisonment for violence and breach of peace in Ayetoro community, Ilaje Local Government Area.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the six convicts were Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, who claimed to be the spiritual leader of the community, Victor Akinluwa, Isaac Ikuyelorimi, Lawrence Lemamu, George Eyekole and Segun Okenla.

They were apprehended by the police on January 11, 2018, following a violent incident that resulted in injuries and property damage in the community.

The individuals faced a 10-count charge related to the violence and breach of peace.

During the trial, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Babatunde Falodun, accused the convicts of violating Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

George Eyekole was charged with attempted murder, under Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006, for shooting Olu Obolo during the crisis.

Delivering his judgment, Justice David Kolawole found the convicts guilty of the offence and sentenced them to two years with hard labour.

The judge specifically sentenced Eyekole to five years in prison with hard labour for the attempted murder of Obolo during the fight.

READ MORE: Unlawful Arrest: Ondo Court Orders Police To Pay N.25m Fine

He gave them, except Eyekole, an option of a fine of N50,000, for the offences committed. The judge also asked them to pay N300.000 each as compensation for the damaged property.

Justice Kolawole said: “If there is a breach of peace in the community and any of the convicts is charged to court, the prison term that had been suspended, through the payment of the fine, will be reinstated and the fine paid will be refunded by the government.”