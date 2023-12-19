In Three Years We’ve Rehabilitated Over 29,000 Drug Users, Siezed Drugs Worth N80 Billion — NDLEA

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, says within three years, the agency has rehabilitated and counselled 29,400 drug users.

Marwa who spoke on Monday during a visit by Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to NDLEA’s headquarters in Abuja, said the agency seized 7,590 tons of illicit drugs and substances worth over N800 billion and arrested 42,105 drug offenders within the same period.

He noted that drug abuse is central to criminalities in the country, adding that operatives of the agency have been “ferocious and aggressive in denying criminals access to illicit substance.”

The chairman added that the NDLEA has destroyed 1,057 hectares of cannabis farms within three years and secured the conviction of 8, 350 illicit drug farmers.

“In about three years, we have arrested 42,105 drug offenders, including 46 barons. We have seized no fewer than 7, 590 tons of drugs and this is worth about N800 billion.

“A total of 29,400 drug users have been counselled and rehabilitated also within the same period,” Marwa said.

The CDS however commended the agency for prompt response in tackling drug problems across the country, adding that the country’s armed forces would strengthen its synergy with the NDLEA.

“We have seen the number of arrests being made and how the world has now seen that Nigeria is taking positive measures to address this drug issue, this I think is highly commendable.

“So, this tells you what drugs do, it gives you a lot of fake confidence and with usage over time they become addicted and when they become addicted it becomes dangerous to them and they become a danger to everyone close to them.

“We know the challenges of drugs and how the use of illicit drugs has affected Nigeria’s name.

“And when Nigeria is mentioned abroad, everybody thinks about drugs, but you and your team have turned that around, at least now, people have seen that sense of sincerity in addressing the drug issue in Nigeria.

“We know it is not easy, because a lot of people have benefited so much from it and they will do anything to sustain their illicit businesses,” Musa said.