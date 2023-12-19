New Tenant Disappears With Four Children In Abia

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed that, four children have been stolen in Umuahia by a new female tenant who just moved into a compound at Ubakala Street.

The Command also said that some associates of the unnamed tenant have been arrested.

According to PUNCH, the tenants are, Madam Ngozi Kingsley; Madam Ifeanyi Uduma, sister to Ngozi Kingsley and Madam Blessing Peter Obasi from Nwoke compound, Elugwu Nguzu Edda in Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed by ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Abia Command, on Monday, said that the incident was reported to Central Police Station (CPS) over the weekend, by Mrs Ifeanyi Udoma Ibe.

READ MORE: ‘New Abia Cutting Cost Of Governance, No Work No Pay’ — Gov. Otti

The statement read: “On the 17th of December 2023, at about 0900Hrs, Mrs Ifeanyi Udoma Ibe, a resident of Ubakala Street by Ossai Road, Umuahia, reported to the Central Police Station (CPS) Umuahia that she entrusted four children to the care of a new female tenant, including two of hers and her neighbours’ namely:

1. JOY UDOMA (Female, three years old),

2. ⁠OGBONNA UDOMA (Male, six years old),

3. ⁠CHIOMA KINGSLEY (Female, five years old),

4. ⁠MIRACLE IKECHUKWU (Female, five years old).

“Unfortunately, on the same day, the new tenant made away with the four children.

“Police interaction with Mrs Ibe revealed that the tenant had moved in just three days before the incident and Mrs Ibe could not provide details such as the tenant’s name or GSM number.

“Anyone with useful information regarding the missing children should report to the nearest police station or contact the PPRO via 07059951536.

“The complainant, Mrs Ibe, brought this report to the attention of the police one day after the incident occurred.

“At present, the police have arrested some suspects associated with the unknown tenant and investigation is in progress to determine the whereabouts of the children.”