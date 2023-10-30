‘New Abia Cutting Cost Of Governance, No Work No Pay’ — Gov. Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Sunday revealed that his administration initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance to the barest minimum.

Otti who made this known at his monthly media interactive session held at the Government House, Umuahia, said money saved from frivolous spending by past administrations had made it possible for his government to pay salaries and pensions and also mobilise contractors to site for the ongoing major developmental projects.

“We have been able to save money from FAAC by stopping frivolous expenses such as paying a certain amount of money to ‘stakeholders’.

“In the new Abia, if you want to get money, then you have to work and earn money,” Otti said.

According to him, the present administration is focused on financial reengineering to ensure that the resources of the State are properly handled by professionals for best results.

He further assured the people of the State that their money is in safe hands.