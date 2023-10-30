“Saying My Net Worth Is $5M Is Very Disrespectful” – Mr Eazi Knocks Fan

Popular Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, has vehemently disagreed with a fan who claimed his net worth is just $5 million.

A fan with the X handle @ZobaDeGreat had commended Mr Eazi in a post, claiming the singer married billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, in a low-key ceremony despite being worth “around $5 million”.

Whilst commending the singer, the fan lashed out at those who want lavish weddings despite not being worth up to “2 million home and abroad”.

READ ALSO: “I Never Wanted To Do Music” – Mr Eazi Recounts 2019 Coachella Experience

The fan wrote, “Mr. Eazi’s networth is estimated around $5millon dollars. He just quietly married Otedola’s daughter. We no even know. Na because of his new song wey he release and the wife use style announce am, na how we take know.

“But you wey no get up to 2 million home and abroad, you want to host one in town wedding with your wife that is still second year student who doesn’t have money for departmental dues.”

Quoting his tweet, Me Eazi declared that the fan’s bold claim was “erroneously disrespectful”, stressing that he is worth way more than $5 million.

The ‘Evil Genius’ crooner urged the fan to get his facts right to avoid legal action for defamation.

Mr Eazi wrote, “The Evil Genius Net worth is not $5m that’s erroneously disrespectful! please correct yourself before I sue you for defamation!!”