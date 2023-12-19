Rivers Crisis: “Your First Steps Are Correct” – Odili Tells Gov Fubara

A former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, on Tuesday, expressed his satisfaction with the decisions taken by Siminalayi Fubara, since his inauguration in May.

It was gathered that Odili led this out at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders’ Day ceremonies of Pamo University of Medical Sciences.

This is coming amid rift between Nyesom Wike and Fubara, which has seen some lawmakers in the House with 27 of them defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress. (APC)

Odili who was the Governor between 1999 and 2007 expressed confidence that Governor Fubara will perform well, judging by his actions so far.

He said: “The governor has hit the ground running. A good dance begins with the first step. Your first steps are correct.

“There is no doubt that you will dance well.”